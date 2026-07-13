National Guard Counterdrug Task Force members meet with congressional staff in the Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026, during the National Guard Counterdrug Program Hill Visit and Open House, highlighting the program's accomplishments and its role in supporting the priorities of the National Drug Control Strategy. Since 1989, the National Guard Counterdrug Program has supported state and local law enforcement in every state and territory, providing intelligence, aviation support, reconnaissance, and community outreach to stop drug trafficking, with seizures nationwide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 20:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015171
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-UG850-1415
|PIN:
|2UG850
|Filename:
|DOD_111848163
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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