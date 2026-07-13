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    National Guard Counterdrug Program Hill Visit and Open House

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noel Williams 

    District of Columbia Counterdrug Task Force

    National Guard Counterdrug Task Force members meet with congressional staff in the Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026, during the National Guard Counterdrug Program Hill Visit and Open House, highlighting the program's accomplishments and its role in supporting the priorities of the National Drug Control Strategy. Since 1989, the National Guard Counterdrug Program has supported state and local law enforcement in every state and territory, providing intelligence, aviation support, reconnaissance, and community outreach to stop drug trafficking, with seizures nationwide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noel Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015171
    VIRIN: 260716-A-UG850-1415
    PIN: 2UG850
    Filename: DOD_111848163
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, National Guard Counterdrug Program Hill Visit and Open House, by SSG Noel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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