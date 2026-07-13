video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Guard Counterdrug Task Force members meet with congressional staff in the Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026, during the National Guard Counterdrug Program Hill Visit and Open House, highlighting the program's accomplishments and its role in supporting the priorities of the National Drug Control Strategy. Since 1989, the National Guard Counterdrug Program has supported state and local law enforcement in every state and territory, providing intelligence, aviation support, reconnaissance, and community outreach to stop drug trafficking, with seizures nationwide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noel Williams)