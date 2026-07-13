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    2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie - Hometown Hero Pre & Post Flight

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    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    114th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll package featuring Mike Turner, Sioux Falls' Hometown Hero as he flies with the Air Force Thunderbirds at Joe Foss Field, SD, July 17, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015162
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-VD069-1002
    Filename: DOD_111847905
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie - Hometown Hero Pre & Post Flight, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    Air Force Thunderbirds
    114th Fighter Wing
    Sioux Falls Air Show

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