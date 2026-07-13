B-Roll package featuring Mike Turner, Sioux Falls' Hometown Hero as he flies with the Air Force Thunderbirds at Joe Foss Field, SD, July 17, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015162
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-VD069-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111847905
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie - Hometown Hero Pre & Post Flight, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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