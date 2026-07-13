325th CS enhances readiness during field training exercise

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Stricker, 325th Communications Squadron unit deployment manager, discusses the importance of readiness during a field training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2026. During the exercise, 325th CS Airmen validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a simulated high-threat environment. Airmen were evaluated on their ability to navigate host-nation interactions and defend against a simulated opposing force, emphasizing the Mission-Ready Airman concept of being capable to operate outside of their typical duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015160
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-SL134-6101
|Filename:
|DOD_111847843
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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