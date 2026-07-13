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    325th CS enhances readiness during field training exercise

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Stricker, 325th Communications Squadron unit deployment manager, discusses the importance of readiness during a field training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2026. During the exercise, 325th CS Airmen validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a simulated high-threat environment. Airmen were evaluated on their ability to navigate host-nation interactions and defend against a simulated opposing force, emphasizing the Mission-Ready Airman concept of being capable to operate outside of their typical duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015160
    VIRIN: 260710-F-SL134-6101
    Filename: DOD_111847843
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 325th CS enhances readiness during field training exercise, by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    acc
    Comm Squadron
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    exercise
    Readiness & Training

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