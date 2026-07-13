325th CS enhances readiness during field training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Stricker, 325th Communications Squadron unit deployment manager, discusses the importance of readiness during a field training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2026. During the exercise, 325th CS Airmen validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a simulated high-threat environment. Airmen were evaluated on their ability to navigate host-nation interactions and defend against a simulated opposing force, emphasizing the Mission-Ready Airman concept of being capable to operate outside of their typical duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)