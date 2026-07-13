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    Texas Military Department Flash Flood Rescue in Crystal City Highlight Reel

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    CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Jason Santillana 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Military Department Service Members and Texas Task Force 1 are actively conducting rescue operations in Crystal City, Texas July 17, 2026. Flood rescue operations are slated to continue in impacted areas in Central and South Texas. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 16:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015159
    VIRIN: 260717-A-GF227-1520
    Filename: DOD_111847789
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Flash Flood Rescue in Crystal City Highlight Reel, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Central Texas
    Crystal City
    flash flood
    Uvalde
    Texas

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