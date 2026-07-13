Texas Military Department Service Members and Texas Task Force 1 are actively conducting rescue operations in Crystal City, Texas July 17, 2026. Flood rescue operations are slated to continue in impacted areas in Central and South Texas. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 16:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015159
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-GF227-1520
|Filename:
|DOD_111847789
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department Flash Flood Rescue in Crystal City Highlight Reel, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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