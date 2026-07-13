video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015157" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Are you an experienced officer in the U.S. Army?

Are you a proficient aviator?

Are you looking for a new challenge?



The U.S. Army Experimental Test Pilot program might be the place for you!



Selected personnel attend the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School to become a highly-trained Experimental Test Pilots, known as an XP.



The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC) is home to many of these elite aviators. RTC is a subordinate organization of the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), a direct reporting unit to the Chief of Staff of the Army.



What does an XP do?

+Design and conduct flight testing in diverse aircraft

+Develop advanced flight control systems

+Fly beyond operational aircraft limits

+Evaluate the effectiveness of aviation systems



Contact us for more information!

usarmy.redstone.atec.list.rtc-xp-recruiting@army.mil