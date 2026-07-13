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    Army Experimental Test Pilot Program

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Collin Magonigal 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    Are you an experienced officer in the U.S. Army?
    Are you a proficient aviator?
    Are you looking for a new challenge?

    The U.S. Army Experimental Test Pilot program might be the place for you!

    Selected personnel attend the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School to become a highly-trained Experimental Test Pilots, known as an XP.

    The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC) is home to many of these elite aviators. RTC is a subordinate organization of the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), a direct reporting unit to the Chief of Staff of the Army.

    What does an XP do?
    +Design and conduct flight testing in diverse aircraft
    +Develop advanced flight control systems
    +Fly beyond operational aircraft limits
    +Evaluate the effectiveness of aviation systems

    Contact us for more information!
    usarmy.redstone.atec.list.rtc-xp-recruiting@army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015157
    VIRIN: 221216-O-KS491-3865
    Filename: DOD_111847661
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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