Are you an experienced officer in the U.S. Army?
Are you a proficient aviator?
Are you looking for a new challenge?
The U.S. Army Experimental Test Pilot program might be the place for you!
Selected personnel attend the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School to become a highly-trained Experimental Test Pilots, known as an XP.
The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC) is home to many of these elite aviators. RTC is a subordinate organization of the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), a direct reporting unit to the Chief of Staff of the Army.
What does an XP do?
+Design and conduct flight testing in diverse aircraft
+Develop advanced flight control systems
+Fly beyond operational aircraft limits
+Evaluate the effectiveness of aviation systems
Contact us for more information!
usarmy.redstone.atec.list.rtc-xp-recruiting@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015157
|VIRIN:
|221216-O-KS491-3865
|Filename:
|DOD_111847661
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
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