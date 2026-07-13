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    Engineers in Action - U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC)

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Christy Barnett 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    Check out these Army Civilian Engineers in Action at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center! RTC located on Redstone Arsenal and is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command. RTC provides technical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and capabilities to plan, conduct, analyze, and report the results of tests on missile and aviation systems, sensors, subsystems and components.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015156
    VIRIN: 250306-O-YH545-8702
    Filename: DOD_111847656
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Engineers in Action - U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC), by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    ATEC
    U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command
    RTC
    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center
    Army Civilian Engineers

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