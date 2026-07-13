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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Command Video

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Christy Barnett 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    A video overview of testing capabilities at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC). RTC is a United States Army Test and Evaluation Center (ATEC) tenant activity on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    RTC provides Technical Expertise, State-of-the-Art Facilities, and Capabilities to Plan, Execute, and Report the Test Results on Aviation, Aviation Systems, Missiles, and Sensors at all levels (component, subsystem, system, system of systems).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015155
    VIRIN: 240510-O-YH545-2728
    Filename: DOD_111847653
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Command Video, by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    ATEC
    Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center
    U.S. Army
    RTC
    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

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