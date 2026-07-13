Battles Are Won Within

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wrestlers compete in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, N.D., July 16-17, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)