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    B-Roll: MDNG 250 Oath Enlistment Ceremony

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard hosts the 250 Oath Ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, July 17, 2026. To commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States, 250 Soldiers and Airmen swear in together, taking either the Oath of Enlistment or the Oath of Office in unison as they begin or continue their service in the Maryland National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015149
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-OI086-1001
    Filename: DOD_111847621
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, B-Roll: MDNG 250 Oath Enlistment Ceremony, by SSG Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    America250
    Freedom250

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