B-Roll: MDNG 250 Oath Enlistment Ceremony

The Maryland National Guard hosts the 250 Oath Ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, July 17, 2026. To commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States, 250 Soldiers and Airmen swear in together, taking either the Oath of Enlistment or the Oath of Office in unison as they begin or continue their service in the Maryland National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015149
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-OI086-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111847621
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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