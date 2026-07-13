B-Roll: MDNG 250 Oath Enlistment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015149" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Maryland National Guard hosts the 250 Oath Ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, July 17, 2026. To commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States, 250 Soldiers and Airmen swear in together, taking either the Oath of Enlistment or the Oath of Office in unison as they begin or continue their service in the Maryland National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)