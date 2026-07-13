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    Diamond Saber 2026 - Disbursement Training

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    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Air Force Capt. Matthew Terkay oversees disbursement training June 16 during Diamond Saber 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Diamond Saber is an annual U.S. Army Reserve-led finance training exercise that prepares Soldiers for the warfighting functions of funding, disbursing, and managing Army resources focusing on deployment readiness. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015148
    VIRIN: 260716-A-VX676-8774
    Filename: DOD_111847613
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

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    This work, Diamond Saber 2026 - Disbursement Training, by Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Diamond Saber, Army Reserve, 99th Readiness Division, finance

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