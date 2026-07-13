Family Tradition | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015147" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadets of 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, show what it takes to embrace the first animal phase of their Field Training Exercise. This was the Wolverine phase. Cadet Andrew Akerberg talked about his best motivation through this 9-day field exercise.