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    Family Tradition | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets of 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, show what it takes to embrace the first animal phase of their Field Training Exercise. This was the Wolverine phase. Cadet Andrew Akerberg talked about his best motivation through this 9-day field exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015147
    VIRIN: 260703-O-MN346-8514
    Filename: DOD_111847607
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

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    This work, Family Tradition | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST 2026

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