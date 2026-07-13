Family Tradition | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026

Cadets of 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, show what it takes to embrace the first animal phase of their Field Training Exercise. This was the Wolverine phase. Cadet Andrew Akerberg talked about his best motivation through this 9-day field exercise.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015147
|VIRIN:
|260703-O-MN346-8514
|Filename:
|DOD_111847607
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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