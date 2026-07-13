If it Ain't Raining, You Ain't Training | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The six-mile Battle March Shoot is a key part of Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., where cadets go on a six-mile ruck and then go through a 40-round stress shoot, and on June 27, 2026, in the pouring rain 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, cadets went through the training to make sure they are prepared for anything no matter the conditions.