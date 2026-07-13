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    If it Ain't Raining, You Ain't Training | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The six-mile Battle March Shoot is a key part of Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., where cadets go on a six-mile ruck and then go through a 40-round stress shoot, and on June 27, 2026, in the pouring rain 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, cadets went through the training to make sure they are prepared for anything no matter the conditions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015141
    VIRIN: 260627-A-PO032-5004
    Filename: DOD_111847537
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

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    This work, If it Ain't Raining, You Ain't Training | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST 2026

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