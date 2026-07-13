The six-mile Battle March Shoot is a key part of Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., where cadets go on a six-mile ruck and then go through a 40-round stress shoot, and on June 27, 2026, in the pouring rain 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, cadets went through the training to make sure they are prepared for anything no matter the conditions.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015141
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-PO032-5004
|Filename:
|DOD_111847537
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, If it Ain't Raining, You Ain't Training | 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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