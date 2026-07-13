"Lord Have Mercy!" | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At Cadet Summer Training (CST) at Fort Knox, Ky. the program not only serves Advanced Camp cadets but also hosts Basic Camp where they train very closely and learn the basics of being a soldier. On July 2, 2026, Alpha company of 1st Basic Camp went through drill and ceremony learning to march and facing movements.