At Cadet Summer Training (CST) at Fort Knox, Ky. the program not only serves Advanced Camp cadets but also hosts Basic Camp where they train very closely and learn the basics of being a soldier. On July 2, 2026, Alpha company of 1st Basic Camp went through drill and ceremony learning to march and facing movements.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015140
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-PO032-7669
|Filename:
|DOD_111847514
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Lord Have Mercy!" | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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