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    Overcoming Weaknesses | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets, assigned to 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, navigate the Team Development Course with a focus on adapting to a variety of challenges during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 9, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015137
    VIRIN: 260709-A-PO032-2313
    Filename: DOD_111847503
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Sumer Training
    CST 2026

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