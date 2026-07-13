Cadets, assigned to 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, navigate the Team Development Course with a focus on adapting to a variety of challenges during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 9, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015137
|VIRIN:
|260709-A-PO032-2313
|Filename:
|DOD_111847503
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Overcoming Weaknesses | 1st Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2026, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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