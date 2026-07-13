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    Fort McCoy Change of Command 2026

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from COL Sheyla Baez-Ramirez to COL Sarah Fraticelli was held on July 17, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by Installation Management Command (IMCOM)- Western Hemisphere Director Patrick J. Appelman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015136
    VIRIN: 260717-D-A4608-5603
    Filename: DOD_111847502
    Length: 00:30:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Fort McCoy Change of Command 2026, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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