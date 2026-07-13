Fort McCoy Change of Command 2026

Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from COL Sheyla Baez-Ramirez to COL Sarah Fraticelli was held on July 17, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by Installation Management Command (IMCOM)- Western Hemisphere Director Patrick J. Appelman.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015136
|VIRIN:
|260717-D-A4608-5603
|Filename:
|DOD_111847502
|Length:
|00:30:09
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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