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    2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie

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    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    114th Fighter Wing

    A B-Roll Package featuring Mike Turner, Sioux Falls' Hometown Hero before his guest flight with the Air Force Thunderbirds at Joe Foss Field, S.D. on July 17, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015132
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_111847466
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, 2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Thunderbirds
    114th Fighter Wing
    Sioux Falls Airshow
    Hometown Hero flight

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