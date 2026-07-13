Honoring 30 years of partnership

B-Roll of Minnesota National Guard service members celebrating with Croatian Armed Forces for the 30th anniversary of their partnership through the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program during Exercise Combat Power 26, June 23rd through July 1st, 2026 in Croatia. Exercise Combat Power is designed to bring partners together to conduct joint operations in land, air, and sea domains. Minnesota and Croatia have been united through the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program for 30 years. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015131
|VIRIN:
|260629-Z-DY230-6195
|Filename:
|DOD_111847311
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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