Diamond Saber 2026 - Finance Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015115" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cpt. Preston Dawes, commander of the U.S. Army Reserve's 390th Finance Company, prepares notional funding for units June 16 during Diamond Saber 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Diamond Saber is an annual U.S. Army Reserve-led finance training exercise that prepares Soldiers for the warfighting functions of funding, disbursing, and managing Army resources focusing on deployment readiness. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)