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    First Guardians in part-time work roles join Space Force

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Holston, Personnel Management Act Integration Office director, explains how a landmark effort enables Guardians to transition between full-time and part-time work roles throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015110
    VIRIN: 260717-D-AF000-6557
    Filename: DOD_111846703
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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