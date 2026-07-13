Brig. Gen. Matthew Holston, Personnel Management Act Integration Office director, explains how a landmark effort enables Guardians to transition between full-time and part-time work roles throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015110
|VIRIN:
|260717-D-AF000-6557
|Filename:
|DOD_111846703
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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First Guardians in part-time work roles join Space Force
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