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    2026 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Dariel J. Cortes 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosted the annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 10-17, 2026. The U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) is an annual competition where top drill sergeants face four grueling days of mental and physical challenges, testing their warrior tasks, leadership, and instructional abilities.(U.S. Army video by Cpl. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015108
    VIRIN: 260716-A-JS649-1001
    Filename: DOD_111846667
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 2026 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, by CPL Dariel J. Cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    drill sergeant
    FCOE
    DSOY 2026

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