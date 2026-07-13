2026 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosted the annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 10-17, 2026. The U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) is an annual competition where top drill sergeants face four grueling days of mental and physical challenges, testing their warrior tasks, leadership, and instructional abilities.(U.S. Army video by Cpl. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)