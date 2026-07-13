2026 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosted the annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 10-17, 2026. The U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) is an annual competition where top drill sergeants face four grueling days of mental and physical challenges, testing their warrior tasks, leadership, and instructional abilities.(U.S. Army video by Cpl. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015108
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-JS649-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111846667
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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