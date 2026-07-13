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    2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie - Thunderbirds Arrival Reel

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    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    114th Fighter Wing

    A reel highlighting the arrival of the Air Force Thunderbirds to Joe Foss Field, SD on July 15/2026 for the Power on the Prairie Airshow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015094
    VIRIN: 250716-Z-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_111846448
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie - Thunderbirds Arrival Reel, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Sioux Falls Air Show
    usafthunderbirds
    Power on the Prairie
    freedom 250

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