A reel highlighting the arrival of the Air Force Thunderbirds to Joe Foss Field, SD on July 15/2026 for the Power on the Prairie Airshow.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015094
|VIRIN:
|250716-Z-VD069-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111846448
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Sioux Falls Air Show – Power on the Prairie - Thunderbirds Arrival Reel, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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