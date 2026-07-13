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    ARL's ground autonomy research

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    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    ARL's fundamental autonomous research is is propelling state-of-the-art robotics in the Army and pushing industry to the next level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015092
    VIRIN: 260408-D-A1908-9824
    Filename: DOD_111846303
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, ARL's ground autonomy research, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    robotics
    ARL

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