U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, refuel B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2d Bomb Wing over the southeastern region of the United States, June 30, 2026. The 6th ARW strengthens interoperability by training with a variety of aircraft and squadrons, ensuring readiness to support global operations anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015086
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-DE541-3001
|PIN:
|260630
|Filename:
|DOD_111846254
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6ARW prepares for aerial refueling mission: B-Roll, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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