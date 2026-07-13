(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    6ARW prepares for aerial refueling mission: B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, refuel B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2d Bomb Wing over the southeastern region of the United States, June 30, 2026. The 6th ARW strengthens interoperability by training with a variety of aircraft and squadrons, ensuring readiness to support global operations anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015086
    VIRIN: 260716-F-DE541-3001
    PIN: 260630
    Filename: DOD_111846254
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6ARW prepares for aerial refueling mission: B-Roll, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Boom Operator
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    2d Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video