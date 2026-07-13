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    MOS 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator / Maintainer-30 Sec.

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer-30 second version. As a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer, you’ll be responsible for operating and maintaining the four major parts of the Patriot Fire Control system. You’ll act quickly and with precision to identify, track, and engage those identified threats using one of the world’s most advanced interceptor missile systems capable of destroying enemy air threats at a moment’s notice. Soldiers in this branch will enlist as an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier (14U) and be assigned to a specific ADA job (14-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.
    The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 08:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015084
    VIRIN: 260716-D-MN278-1010
    PIN: 260006
    Filename: DOD_111846218
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, MOS 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator / Maintainer-30 Sec., by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    USAREC
    Army Job
    Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer
    MOS 14E

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