MOS 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator / Maintainer-30 Sec.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015084" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer-30 second version. As a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer, you’ll be responsible for operating and maintaining the four major parts of the Patriot Fire Control system. You’ll act quickly and with precision to identify, track, and engage those identified threats using one of the world’s most advanced interceptor missile systems capable of destroying enemy air threats at a moment’s notice. Soldiers in this branch will enlist as an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier (14U) and be assigned to a specific ADA job (14-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.

The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.