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    6ARW refuels 2d Bomb Wing: B-Roll

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    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over the southeastern region of the United States, June 30, 2026. The 6th ARW strengthens interoperability by training with a variety of aircraft and squadrons, ensuring readiness to support global operations anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015083
    VIRIN: 260716-F-DE541-1001
    PIN: 260716FD
    Filename: DOD_111846217
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US
    Hometown: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, 6ARW refuels 2d Bomb Wing: B-Roll, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    B-52
    KC-135
    air refueling
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    B-52 Stratofortess
    2d Bomb Wing

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