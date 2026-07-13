A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over the southeastern region of the United States, June 30, 2026. The 6th ARW strengthens interoperability by training with a variety of aircraft and squadrons, ensuring readiness to support global operations anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015083
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-DE541-1001
|PIN:
|260716FD
|Filename:
|DOD_111846217
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6ARW refuels 2d Bomb Wing: B-Roll, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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