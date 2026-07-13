video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015080" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist-30 Sec.

United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist. As a Joint Fire Support Specialist, you’ll gather intelligence and enemy target location to help the Army determine where and how to deploy artillery in mission-based situations. You’ll set up and operate communications systems, encode and decode messages, assist in the preparation of fire support plans, coordinate and target, operate laser range finders and target devices, and determine the target’s location using computers or manual calculations. Soldiers in this job will enlist as a Field Artillery Soldier (13U) and be assigned to a specific Field Artillery job (13-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.

The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.