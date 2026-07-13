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    MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist-30 Sec.

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist-30 Sec.
    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist. As a Joint Fire Support Specialist, you’ll gather intelligence and enemy target location to help the Army determine where and how to deploy artillery in mission-based situations. You’ll set up and operate communications systems, encode and decode messages, assist in the preparation of fire support plans, coordinate and target, operate laser range finders and target devices, and determine the target’s location using computers or manual calculations. Soldiers in this job will enlist as a Field Artillery Soldier (13U) and be assigned to a specific Field Artillery job (13-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.
    The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015080
    VIRIN: 260716-D-MN278-5415
    PIN: 260002
    Filename: DOD_111846168
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, MOS 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist-30 Sec., by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MOS 13F, Joint Fire Support Specialist, USAREC, Army Job, Army Career, Field Artillery

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