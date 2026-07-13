39th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Adams assumes command of the 39th Air Base Wing from Col. Albert Esposito during a change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. The transition highlights a new chapter of leadership focused on defending NATO's southern flank and expanding capabilities to project integrated, forward-based air power across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 08:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1015078
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-AF202-8984
|Filename:
|DOD_111846050
|Length:
|00:30:17
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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