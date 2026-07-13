39th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015078" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Adams assumes command of the 39th Air Base Wing from Col. Albert Esposito during a change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. The transition highlights a new chapter of leadership focused on defending NATO's southern flank and expanding capabilities to project integrated, forward-based air power across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.