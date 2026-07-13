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    39th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony

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    ADANA, TURKEY

    07.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Adams assumes command of the 39th Air Base Wing from Col. Albert Esposito during a change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. The transition highlights a new chapter of leadership focused on defending NATO's southern flank and expanding capabilities to project integrated, forward-based air power across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 08:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1015078
    VIRIN: 260708-F-AF202-8984
    Filename: DOD_111846050
    Length: 00:30:17
    Location: ADANA, TR

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    This work, 39th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Third Air Force
    Incirlik
    USAFE
    #IncirlikCoC

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