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    AFN Naples TV Spot - Fit Boxes

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260714-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 14, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the NSA Naples Fit Boxes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015077
    VIRIN: 260714-N-UQ924-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111846012
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Fit Boxes, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Naples
    Fit Boxes

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