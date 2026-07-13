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    Tick Prevention and Removal

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Bates, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, discusses tick prevention and removal at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Using insect repellents, tucking pants into socks, and showering within a few hours of returning from outdoor areas are a few examples of effective preventive measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015076
    VIRIN: 260713-F-HX870-3157
    Filename: DOD_111846010
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Tick Prevention and Removal, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ticks
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    52ND OMRS

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