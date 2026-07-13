video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Bates, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, discusses tick prevention and removal at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Using insect repellents, tucking pants into socks, and showering within a few hours of returning from outdoor areas are a few examples of effective preventive measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)