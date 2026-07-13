U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Bates, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, discusses tick prevention and removal at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Using insect repellents, tucking pants into socks, and showering within a few hours of returning from outdoor areas are a few examples of effective preventive measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 07:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015076
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-HX870-3157
|Filename:
|DOD_111846010
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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