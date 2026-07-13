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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Launch F-35B Strikes from USS Boxer

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Helms and Sgt. Trent A. Henry

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launch from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 13, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry and Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015075
    VIRIN: 260713-M-FP389-1001
    Filename: DOD_111846008
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Launch F-35B Strikes from USS Boxer, by Sgt Joseph Helms and Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Prepared
    51/5
    MARCENT
    USMC
    CENTCOM

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