U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launch from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 13, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry and Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015075
|VIRIN:
|260713-M-FP389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111846008
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Launch F-35B Strikes from USS Boxer, by Sgt Joseph Helms and Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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