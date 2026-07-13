Tick Prevention for Pets

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Dougherty, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight commander, discusses how to prevent tick bites on pets at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Year‑round prevention can help mitigate the risk, especially in areas with high tick populations such as the Eifel region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 07:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015074
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-HX870-5664
|Filename:
|DOD_111846007
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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