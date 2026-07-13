Tick Prevention for Pets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Dougherty, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight commander, discusses how to prevent tick bites on pets at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Year‑round prevention can help mitigate the risk, especially in areas with high tick populations such as the Eifel region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)