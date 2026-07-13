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    Tick Prevention for Pets

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Dougherty, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight commander, discusses how to prevent tick bites on pets at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Year‑round prevention can help mitigate the risk, especially in areas with high tick populations such as the Eifel region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015074
    VIRIN: 260717-F-HX870-5664
    Filename: DOD_111846007
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Tick Prevention for Pets, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ticks
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    52ND OMRS

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