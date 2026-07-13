Tick Symptoms and Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Bates, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, discusses symptoms of tick bites and provides resources for Airmen and their families at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2026. Ticks can infect hosts with diseases including Lyme disease and tick‑borne encephalitis, which can hinder readiness if not properly addressed. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)