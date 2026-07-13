Tick Symptoms and Resources

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Bates, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, discusses symptoms of tick bites and provides resources for Airmen and their families at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2026. Ticks can infect hosts with diseases including Lyme disease and tick‑borne encephalitis, which can hinder readiness if not properly addressed. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 07:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015071
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-HX870-6484
|Filename:
|DOD_111845964
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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