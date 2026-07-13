U.S. Coast Guard and Navy crews conduct helicopter training aboard Spirit of Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) East personnel conduct training exercises with U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 over the James River, Virginia, March 30, 2026. MSRT-East uses multiple surface and air assets to conduct counterterrorism and direct-action missions. Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 provides rotary-wing aviation support for maritime operations, including personnel transport, search and rescue, logistics, and tactical insertion and extraction missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme)