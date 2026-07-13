U.S. Coast Guard and Navy crews conduct helicopter training aboard Spirit of Norfolk

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) East personnel conduct training exercises with U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 over the James River, Virginia, March 30, 2026. MSRT-East uses multiple surface and air assets to conduct counterterrorism and direct-action missions. Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 provides rotary-wing aviation support for maritime operations, including personnel transport, search and rescue, logistics, and tactical insertion and extraction missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 05:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015070
|VIRIN:
|260330-G-KU031-4080
|Filename:
|DOD_111845957
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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