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    U.S. Coast Guard and Navy crews conduct helicopter training aboard Spirit of Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) East personnel conduct training exercises with U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 over the James River, Virginia, March 30, 2026. MSRT-East uses multiple surface and air assets to conduct counterterrorism and direct-action missions. Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 provides rotary-wing aviation support for maritime operations, including personnel transport, search and rescue, logistics, and tactical insertion and extraction missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Thieme)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015070
    VIRIN: 260330-G-KU031-4080
    Filename: DOD_111845957
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Navy
    USCG

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