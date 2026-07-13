AFN Europe Report - July 17, 2026

U.S. service members joined NATO Allies and host nation communities across Europe to celebrate America's anniversary of independence during Freedom 250 events.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 05:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015064
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-OE145-2207
|Filename:
|DOD_111845843
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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