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    AFN Europe Report - July 17, 2026

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    GERMANY

    07.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. service members joined NATO Allies and host nation communities across Europe to celebrate America's anniversary of independence during Freedom 250 events.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015064
    VIRIN: 260717-N-OE145-2207
    Filename: DOD_111845843
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - July 17, 2026, by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Europe
    EUROPEREPORT
    AFN
    Freedom250
    Freedom250 in Europe

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