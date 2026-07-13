Around the 425th Air Base Squadron

B-Roll of the 425th Air Base Squadron facilities at Izmir, Türkiye, July 3, 2026. The 425th ABS, a geographically separated unit under the 39th Air Base Wing, serves as the administrative agent and provides essential mission support to the NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, along with five other associate units operating in Izmir and Istanbul, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015063
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-YY907-1164
|Filename:
|DOD_111845791
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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