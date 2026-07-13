Around the 425th Air Base Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015063" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of the 425th Air Base Squadron facilities at Izmir, Türkiye, July 3, 2026. The 425th ABS, a geographically separated unit under the 39th Air Base Wing, serves as the administrative agent and provides essential mission support to the NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, along with five other associate units operating in Izmir and Istanbul, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi)