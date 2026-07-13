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    Around the 425th Air Base Squadron

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    IZMIR, TURKEY

    07.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi 

    39th Air Base Wing

    B-Roll of the 425th Air Base Squadron facilities at Izmir, Türkiye, July 3, 2026. The 425th ABS, a geographically separated unit under the 39th Air Base Wing, serves as the administrative agent and provides essential mission support to the NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, along with five other associate units operating in Izmir and Istanbul, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015063
    VIRIN: 260703-F-YY907-1164
    Filename: DOD_111845791
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: IZMIR, TR

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    This work, Around the 425th Air Base Squadron, by SSgt Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    39th ABW
    NATO LANDCOM
    425th ABS

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