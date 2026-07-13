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    Keris Strike 26: Final Assault Rehearsal (600 Meter Range)

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Guam National Guard, the Malaysian Army, and the Australian Defence Force integrated tactical movement techniques in preparation for a high-intensity final attack exercise at Kota Belud, July 15 during Keris Strike 2026.

    From executing seamless bounding movements to maintaining vigilant traveling overwatch, these multinational forces sharpened their combined combat readiness and proved that seamless interoperability is our greatest strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Williance Jean, 204th PAD)

    #kerisstrike26

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 02:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015061
    VIRIN: 260716-A-DQ898-3573
    Filename: DOD_111845679
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Final Assault Rehearsal (600 Meter Range), by SPC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    US Army Pacific
    Guam Army National Guard
    Malaysian Armed Forces
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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