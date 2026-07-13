Keris Strike 26: Final Assault Rehearsal (600 Meter Range)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Guam National Guard, the Malaysian Army, and the Australian Defence Force integrated tactical movement techniques in preparation for a high-intensity final attack exercise at Kota Belud, July 15 during Keris Strike 2026.



From executing seamless bounding movements to maintaining vigilant traveling overwatch, these multinational forces sharpened their combined combat readiness and proved that seamless interoperability is our greatest strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Williance Jean, 204th PAD)



#kerisstrike26