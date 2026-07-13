Soldiers from the Guam National Guard, the Malaysian Army, and the Australian Defence Force integrated tactical movement techniques in preparation for a high-intensity final attack exercise at Kota Belud, July 15 during Keris Strike 2026.
From executing seamless bounding movements to maintaining vigilant traveling overwatch, these multinational forces sharpened their combined combat readiness and proved that seamless interoperability is our greatest strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Williance Jean, 204th PAD)
#kerisstrike26
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 02:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015061
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-DQ898-3573
|Filename:
|DOD_111845679
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Strike 26: Final Assault Rehearsal (600 Meter Range), by SPC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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