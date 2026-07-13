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    Pacific Spotlight - Medical Logistics - B-Roll

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Footage of the 374th Medical Support Squadron Medical Material at Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Marcus Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015057
    VIRIN: 260713-F-BS430-1003
    Filename: DOD_111845501
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - Medical Logistics - B-Roll, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    374th Medical Group
    Medical Support Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    Medical Material
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base

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