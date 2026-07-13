U.S. Air Force MSgt Clare Gill, 374th Medical Support Squadron Medical Material section chief, highlights how medical logistics supports Team Yokota's mission. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Marcus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 00:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015055
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111845496
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - Medical Logistics, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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