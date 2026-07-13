U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs assigned to Company A, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, assist with wildfire suppression over Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Following a peacetime emergency declaration by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to support civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015034
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-BB071-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111845352
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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