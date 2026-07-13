B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard petroleum, oil, and lubricants specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing refuel a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Orr Regional Airport in Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. The Duluth-based Airmen provided critical ground support for Army aviation assets from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, showcasing the seamless joint interoperability essential for the state's aerial wildfire suppression mission. Following a peacetime emergency declaration by Gov. Tim Walz on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to protect life, preserve property, and support civil authorities in Northern Minnesota. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)