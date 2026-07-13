Military Working Dog Jungle Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army military working dog handlers, assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, attend a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 23-26, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.