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    Military Working Dog Jungle Training

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    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army military working dog handlers, assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, attend a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 23-26, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 22:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015032
    VIRIN: 260630-A-LG865-6703
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111845350
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Military Working Dog Jungle Training, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    8th MP Bde.
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    Jungle Training Operations Course
    Lightning Academy East Range
    8th TSC

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