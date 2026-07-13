U.S. Army military working dog handlers, assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, attend a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 23-26, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 22:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015032
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-LG865-6703
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111845350
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Jungle Training, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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