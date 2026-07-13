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    B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport

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    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Ariel footage of the damage to Northern Minneosta caused by wildfires, taken in a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade near Orr Regional Airport in Northern Minnesota., July 15, 2026. Following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to support civil authorities in Northern Minnesota. The mission showcases the critical interoperability between Army and Air Guard assets in protecting life and property within the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015031
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-BB071-2005
    Filename: DOD_111845349
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing
    34th Combat Aviation Brigade
    wildfire
    National Guard
    firefighter
    Minnesota National Guard

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