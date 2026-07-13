B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial wildfire suppression operations with a Bambi Bucket in Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to support civil authorities in Northern Minnesota. The mission showcases the critical interoperability between Army and Air Guard assets in protecting life and property within the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)