U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial wildfire suppression operations with a Bambi Bucket in Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to support civil authorities in Northern Minnesota. The mission showcases the critical interoperability between Army and Air Guard assets in protecting life and property within the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015030
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-BB071-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_111845348
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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