U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for a misison at the Orr Regional Airport in Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on July 12, 2026, activating the Minnesota National Guard to support aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota. This response highlights the seamless interoperability between Army and Air National Guard assets working together to protect life, preserve property, and support civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015029
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-BB071-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111845336
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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