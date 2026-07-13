B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for a misison at the Orr Regional Airport in Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on July 12, 2026, activating the Minnesota National Guard to support aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota. This response highlights the seamless interoperability between Army and Air National Guard assets working together to protect life, preserve property, and support civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)