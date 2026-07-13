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    B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport

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    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots assigned to Company A, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a helicopter over Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on July 12, activating the Minnesota National Guard to support civil authorities with aerial wildfire suppression operations. This joint Army and Air National Guard response showcases the state's readiness to protect life, preserve property, and support Minnesota communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015028
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-BB071-2002
    Filename: DOD_111845330
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing
    34th Combat Aviation Brigade
    wildfire
    National Guard
    firefighter
    Minnesota National Guard

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