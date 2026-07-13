U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots assigned to Company A, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a helicopter over Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on July 12, activating the Minnesota National Guard to support civil authorities with aerial wildfire suppression operations. This joint Army and Air National Guard response showcases the state's readiness to protect life, preserve property, and support Minnesota communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015028
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-BB071-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111845330
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll Video of Minnesota National Guard mobilized during aerial wildfire suppression operations at Orr Regional Airport, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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