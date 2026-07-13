33rd Rescue Squadron maritime CSAR vertical b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015027" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force pilots and special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron practice maritime combat search and rescue near Ikei Island, Okinawa, July 16, 2026. The CSAR mission is to find, support, and recover isolated or captured personnel in hostile or denied territories. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Turpin)