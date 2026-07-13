(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    33rd Rescue Squadron maritime CSAR B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Video by Capt. Mary Turpin 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots and special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron practice maritime combat search and rescue near Ikei Island, Okinawa, July 16, 2026. The CSAR mission is to find, support, and recover isolated or captured personnel in hostile or denied territories. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Turpin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015026
    VIRIN: 260616-F-HC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_111845316
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Rescue Squadron maritime CSAR B-Roll, by Capt. Mary Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video