33rd Rescue Squadron maritime CSAR B-Roll

U.S. Air Force pilots and special mission aviators assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron practice maritime combat search and rescue near Ikei Island, Okinawa, July 16, 2026. The CSAR mission is to find, support, and recover isolated or captured personnel in hostile or denied territories. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015026
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-HC691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111845316
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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