(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During Vice President JD Vance’s Arrival Aboard USS Kearsarge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Lt. Devon Denner 

    Maritime Expeditionary Support Squadron 4

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 patrol boats maintain their security positions in New York Harbor as an MV-22 Osprey aircraft approaches and lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during International Naval Review 250. MSRON-4 augmented the waterside security posture surrounding Kearsarge in support of Vice President JD Vance’s visit while providing force protection for participating naval vessels and senior-leader events. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Devon Denner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015025
    VIRIN: 260705-N-BL136-8575
    Filename: DOD_111845293
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During Vice President JD Vance’s Arrival Aboard USS Kearsarge, by LT Devon Denner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video