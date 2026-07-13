MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During Vice President JD Vance’s Arrival Aboard USS Kearsarge

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 patrol boats maintain their security positions in New York Harbor as an MV-22 Osprey aircraft approaches and lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during International Naval Review 250. MSRON-4 augmented the waterside security posture surrounding Kearsarge in support of Vice President JD Vance’s visit while providing force protection for participating naval vessels and senior-leader events. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Devon Denner)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015025
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-BL136-8575
|Filename:
|DOD_111845293
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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