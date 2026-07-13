MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During Vice President JD Vance’s Arrival Aboard USS Kearsarge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 patrol boats maintain their security positions in New York Harbor as an MV-22 Osprey aircraft approaches and lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during International Naval Review 250. MSRON-4 augmented the waterside security posture surrounding Kearsarge in support of Vice President JD Vance’s visit while providing force protection for participating naval vessels and senior-leader events. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Devon Denner)