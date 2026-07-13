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    JS Kongo conducts replenishment at sea with Royal Canadian Navy ship during RIMPAC 2026

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2026

    Video by yusuke tanaka 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The crew of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) conducts a replenishment at sea with Royal Canadian Navy supply ship MV Asterix in the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 13, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015023
    VIRIN: 260713-O-SM381-9723
    Filename: DOD_111845283
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, JS Kongo conducts replenishment at sea with Royal Canadian Navy ship during RIMPAC 2026, by yusuke tanaka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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