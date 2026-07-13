NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — A Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 patrol boat remains on station near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in New York Harbor during International Naval Review 250. MSRON-4 augmented the security posture surrounding Kearsarge in support of Vice President JD Vance’s visit while providing waterside force protection for participating naval vessels and senior-leader events. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Devon Denner)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015021
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-BL136-8788
|Filename:
|DOD_111845277
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During Vice President JD Vance’s Visit to USS Kearsarge, by LT Devon Denner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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